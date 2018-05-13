Amber Stevens West & Andrew J. West Are Expecting Their First Child

A "Greek" baby is on the way!

Amber Stevens West and Andrew J. West – who played romantic interests on the ABC Family comedy – are expecting their first child.

The mom-to-be fittingly shared the news on Mother's Day, posting a collage of Polaroids of her and her hubby lounging at home. In one photo, a pajama-clad Amber laid on a couch, her growing bump exposed. In another, the "Once Upon A Time" actor planted a kiss on his wife's stomach.

"The best is yet to come! #comingthisfall," the "22 Jump Street" star captioned the photos, hinting at a fall 2018 due date for Baby West.

To further drive her point home, Amber posted a series of not-so-cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories. "It's not just [croissants]," she wrote atop one photo, posting GIF stickers of two pastries next to her pregnant belly.