Amber Stevens West & Andrew J. West Are Expecting Their First Child

A "Greek" baby is on the way!
Amber Stevens West and Andrew J. West – who played romantic interests on the ABC Family comedy – are expecting their first child.
The mom-to-be fittingly shared the news on Mother's Day, posting a collage of Polaroids of her and her hubby lounging at home. In one photo, a pajama-clad Amber laid on a couch, her growing bump exposed. In another, the "Once Upon A Time" actor planted a kiss on his wife's stomach.
"The best is yet to come! #comingthisfall," the "22 Jump Street" star captioned the photos, hinting at a fall 2018 due date for Baby West.
To further drive her point home, Amber posted a series of not-so-cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories. "It's not just [croissants]," she wrote atop one photo, posting GIF stickers of two pastries next to her pregnant belly.
Amber and Andrew, who wed in 2014, have yet to announce the sex of their forthcoming little one.
-- Stephanie Case