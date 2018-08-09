Amber Tamblyn Trolls Fan Letter That Tells Her She Needs To 'Accept Jesus'

Amber Tamblyn is having a heavenly laugh.
The "Joan of Arcadia" alum, 35, shared a handwritten letter from a fan on her Instagram on Thursday where the fan asked her to accept Jesus into her life.
The note reads in part, "Jesus loves you so much Miss Tamblyn. Please don't wait until it's too late to accept Jesus."
Amber captioned her IG snap, "#FanLetter #RoadLife #PurgatoryMVP #TeamJesus" among a couple other religion-related hashtags. Her fans seemed to be a fan of her funny take on the letter and sounded off in the commetnts.
"I think Jesus accepts you just the way you are :) #awesome, " one fan wrote.
"Get in line, Jesus. We loved her first," another fan quipped.
Leave it to Amber to have a sense of humor about the fan mail she gets.