AMC Removes Chris Hardwick's Show From Air & Cancels His Comic-Con Appearances With Them Amid Emotional Abuse Allegations

Chris Hardwick's show on AMC will no longer air and he will no longer be attending Comic-Con in San Diego next month on behalf of the network, AMC confirmed in a statement made to NBC networks.

"We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years. We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously. While we assess the situation, ‘Talking with Chris Hardwick’ will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month."

AMC's move comes on the heels of allegations made by Hardwick's ex Chloe Dykstra, who claimed she suffered emotional and physical abuse while she was in a three-year relationship with the Nerdist Industries founder.

Dykstra claimed in an essay titled "Rose-Colored Glasses: A Confession" written on Medium.com, that a man she was previously in a relationship with sexually assaulted her and caused her to suffer from an eating disorder. While she didn't outright name Hardwick, it was presumed that he was the ex she was talking about due to multiple references about his success.

Hardwick denied Dykstra's allegations and released his own statement on Friday night.

"These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond," Hardwick said. "I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three year relationship was not perfect—we were ultimately not a good match and argued—even shouted at each other—but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her."

"When we were living together, I found out that Chloe had cheated on me, and I ended the relationship," Hardwick continued. "For several weeks after we broke up, she asked to get back together with me and even told me she wanted to have kids with me, ‘build a life’ with me and told me that I was ‘the one,’ but I did not want to be with someone who was unfaithful," he added.

"I'm devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur. l was blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her. As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women."