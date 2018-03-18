America Ferrera Bonds With Her 'Ugly Betty' & ‘Superstore' Families At Her Baby Shower

America Ferrera couldn't look happier about her baby on the way!
The TV star was all smiles at her baby shower this weekend, celebrating the impending arrival of her firstborn with husband Ryan Piers Williams. She showed off her bump in a curve-hugging, floral dress and partied with her "Ugly Betty" and "Superstore" castmates at the Los Angeles soirée.
Ana Ortiz and Mark Indelicato, who played Betty's sister Hilda and nephew Justin on "Ugly Betty," both snagged an invite, posing for a sweet photo with the mama-to-be. America's "Superstore" pals Ben Feldman, Nichole Bloom, Kelly Stables, Colton Dunn and Nico Santos also bonded with the 33-year-old on her big day.
"No poopie diaper games here. Just dancing, drinking (water for me), and some of the people we love to celebrate the little human we can’t wait to meet," America wrote on Instagram, posting a series of snaps from the event.
While America's "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" besties Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn weren't seen in pictures from the shower, the three have publicly shown their support for America during her pregnancy. In January, the star posted a sweet snap of the friends together on Instagram, each resting a hand on her baby bump.
America first announced her pregnancy in a New Year's Eve Twitter photo, in which and Ryan wore 2018 glasses and held up a tiny baby outfit.
"We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year!" the actress wrote.
-- Stephanie Case