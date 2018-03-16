'American Idol' Accidentally Starts Sibling Rivalry With Two Hopefuls

Are Katy Perry and Lionel Richie starting sibling wars on "American Idol" already?

Well, that's what it looks like! In next week's episode, the two judges unintentionally pit sisters against each other. Here's what happened — one sister is there to officially audition. To better her chances, she brought her sibling along to accompany her on the guitar. Following her audition, the judges were definitely intrigued… not by the sister who was actually auditioning -- but by the other one!

Katy leans over and whispers in Lionel's ear, "she looks like a star," as she motions toward the guitar-slinging sister.

And then Lionel takes it to another level and ask the silent, guitar-holding sister to sing a song for them. Duh duh duh …

Check out what happens next week on "American Idol" on March 19 at 8/7 central on ABC.