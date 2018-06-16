'American Idol' Alum Scotty McCreery Marries Longtime Love Gabi Dugal!

Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM)
"American Idol" alum Scotty McCreery is a married man!
The 24-year-old singer married his girlfriend of six years, Gabi Dugal, in North Carolina over the weekend in front of 200 family and friends, People reported. The happy couple exchange personalized wedding vows and McCreery's childhood pastor officiated the ceremony.
The bride looked stunning and donned a V-neck Morilee wedding gown with lace accents. She wore a long veil and carried a bouquet of white blooms. McCreery wore a classic black tuxedo and had a white rose boutonniere.
According to People, the couple danced to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" for their first dance and shared several special moments.
Their guests enjoyed a Cajun style feast — a nod to the bride's Louisiana roots — and ate teak and pasta. Instead of a traditional large wedding cake, the couple served an assortment of pies.
"I kept it very classic," Gabi — a nurse at Duke University Hospital — told People of their black, white and gold color scheme and decor. “I went with greenery and white flowers, some lanterns and candle votives [for a] rustic feel. We fell in love with the mountains during the summertime [when Scotty proposed], and our [venue] is like a little castle in the woods.
The "American Idol" Season 10 winner met Gabi in high school and they've been going strong ever since.
