'American Idol' Alum Scotty McCreery Marries Longtime Love Gabi Dugal!

"American Idol" alum Scotty McCreery is a married man!

The 24-year-old singer married his girlfriend of six years, Gabi Dugal, in North Carolina over the weekend in front of 200 family and friends, People reported. The happy couple exchange personalized wedding vows and McCreery's childhood pastor officiated the ceremony.

The bride looked stunning and donned a V-neck Morilee wedding gown with lace accents. She wore a long veil and carried a bouquet of white blooms. McCreery wore a classic black tuxedo and had a white rose boutonniere.

According to People, the couple danced to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" for their first dance and shared several special moments.