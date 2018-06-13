'America's Got Talent': British Teen Earns A Golden Buzzer With Performance Of 'Hard To Handle'

Courtney Hadwin appears on "America's Got Talent" and gets a Golden Buzzer. (Credit: NBC)
A 13-year-old British girl got a golden buzzer on "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday and also earned some big applause!
Courtney Hadwin initially appeared nervous as she took the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B. and Heidi Klum, but after Mel talked to her about her favorite school subject — singing — she got her confidence back.
Courtney went on to give an energetic rendition of "Hard to Handle" by Otis Redding, which was later covered by the Black Crowes.
Her performance got an enthusiastic reaction from Cowell!
"Bloody hell, Courtney," Cowell said. "You're like this shy little thing when you first came out. And then you sing, and you’re like a lion. I mean, genuinely, incredible."
"You are not from this era. You’re from a whole different era," Mandel chimed in. "I’m a huge Janis Joplin fan. There’s a story, if you ever watch the documentary. Clive Davis, he, goes to the Monterey Pop Festival and he sees this young girl that nobody has ever seen before and that nobody knows. It was the first time Janis Joplin got signed."
Courtney got a Golden Buzzer from the judges just moments later — and it's easy to see why. Courtney's performance has already racked up 1.5 million views on YouTube!
This isn't the first time Courtney has performed on TV. In 2018, she was a finalist on "The Voice Kids" UK.