'America's Got Talent': British Teen Earns A Golden Buzzer With Performance Of 'Hard To Handle'

A 13-year-old British girl got a golden buzzer on "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday and also earned some big applause!

Courtney Hadwin initially appeared nervous as she took the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B. and Heidi Klum, but after Mel talked to her about her favorite school subject — singing — she got her confidence back.

Courtney went on to give an energetic rendition of "Hard to Handle" by Otis Redding, which was later covered by the Black Crowes.

Her performance got an enthusiastic reaction from Cowell!