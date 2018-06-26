'America's Got Talent' Contestant Brian King Joseph Shocks Judges With Violin Performance, Despite Facing Rare Nerve Disease

"America's Got Talent" contestant Brian King Joseph is set to perform with his violin on tonight's episode of the hit NBC show, and his story will bring you to tears.



Brian told judge Heidi Klum that he never thought he'd be able to perform on the hit show as he suffers from a rare never disorder that caused him to lose much of the feeling in his fingers and legs.

"It's such an honor to be here," Brian told the judges. "More recently, ever since I might not have had a chance to be on it again. I have been playing violin since I was four, but three years ago I was diagnosed with a serious nerve disease that takes away the feeling from my hands and my feet and eventually will spread throughout my body."

Between his touching story and his incredible performance — this is one you can't miss.