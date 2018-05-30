'America's Got Talent' Season 13 Premiere Becomes The Show's Most-Watched Episode Since 2011

Viewers pressed the golden buzzer for Season 13 of "America's Got Talent!"

NBC scored an epic ratings victory on Tuesday night with 12.1 million viewers tuning in to the season premiere of "AGT."

The competition series more than tripled the ratings of the No. 2 show in the timeslot, FOX's "Beat Shazam," and beat the "Big 4" networks combined. The big Season 13 premiere of "AGT" is also the series' most-watched since its 2011 debut.