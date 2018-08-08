Amy Poehler Is 'Tech Avail' For A 'Parks & Rec' Reunion At 'Any Time'

"Yeah, any time!" Amy told reporters after being asked if she would return to the beloved NBC sitcom "I'm avail. I'm tech avail."

While the 46-year-old's response sounds promising, she went on to reveal that a potential "Parks & Rec" reboot is still a very distant dream. When The Wrap pressed Amy on when fans would see Leslie, Ann and April reunite on the silver screen, the comedienne couldn't give an answer. "Oh, God, I have no idea," she said.