Amy Poehler Is 'Tech Avail' For A 'Parks & Rec' Reunion At 'Any Time'

Amy Poehler is keeping the hope alive for Leslie Knope's comeback.
The actress continued to fuel speculation that Pawnee's favorite residents may reunite for more "Parks & Recreation." During an appearance at the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, Amy revealed she's "available" for a reboot.
"Yeah, any time!" Amy told reporters after being asked if she would return to the beloved NBC sitcom "I'm avail. I'm tech avail."
While the 46-year-old's response sounds promising, she went on to reveal that a potential "Parks & Rec" reboot is still a very distant dream. When The Wrap pressed Amy on when fans would see Leslie, Ann and April reunite on the silver screen, the comedienne couldn't give an answer. "Oh, God, I have no idea," she said.
(Colleen Hayes/NBC)
"But, you know, everybody has my number," Amy added. "It's kind of common knowledge but we all have a text chain and we talk to each other almost every day, so you know I think everybody would be excited to do some version of it. Hopefully on ice!"
In the meantime, Amy stars alongside Nick Offerman in the NBC crafting competition show "Making It," where the duo's dynamic is just a little bit different than their "Parks & Rec" characters'!
Yes we can't not Knope!