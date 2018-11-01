Amy Schumer Flashes Her Baby Bump On The Streets Of NYC

Amy Schumer is totally owning her baby belly!
The 37-year old star flashed her growing baby belly as she was walking down the streets in New York City on Thursday with some friends. In the fun snap, she lifted up her shirt to show off her rounder belly. Amy announced her pregnancy earlier this month and has definitely been having a good time with her baby news.
When she first dropped the news on her Instagram account she photoshopped her face onto Meghan Markle's body and photoshopped her husband Chris Fischer's face onto Prince Harry's body. Since then, Amy has also questioned how the royal, who is also expecting her first child, looks so darn good while pregnant.
Amy and Chris married earlier this year on February 13, 2018 in a surprise wedding in Los Angeles.