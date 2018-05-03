Amy Schumer Says She's 'On The Mend' After Kidney Infection

Amy Schumer is recovering at home on the farm after a horrible kidney infection!

The "I Feel Pretty" star shared a black and white photo on her Instagram late on Wednesday where she's standing in a big field. She captioned the snap, "On the mend."

It looks like Amy is recovering at Beetlebung Farm, owned by her husband, chef Chris Fischer. She shared another post moments later — an Instagram video with a rainbow and her hubby relieving himself in the background. (Which is why we didn't share it here).

Amy revealed at the end of April that she had been in the hospital for five days with a "horrible" kidney infection. The 36-year-old actress detailed what happened on her Instagram.