Amy Schumer Says She's 'On The Mend' After Kidney Infection

Amy Schumer is recovering at home on the farm after a horrible kidney infection!
The "I Feel Pretty" star shared a black and white photo on her Instagram late on Wednesday where she's standing in a big field. She captioned the snap, "On the mend."
It looks like Amy is recovering at Beetlebung Farm, owned by her husband, chef Chris Fischer. She shared another post moments later — an Instagram video with a rainbow and her hubby relieving himself in the background. (Which is why we didn't share it here).
Amy revealed at the end of April that she had been in the hospital for five days with a "horrible" kidney infection. The 36-year-old actress detailed what happened on her Instagram.
"Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for five days with a horrible kidney infection,” she captioned the post. “I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, I want to say, Chris? And my sisters Kimby and Mol who have been by my side the whole time.”
Sadly, Amy's health scare forced her to cancel the European promotional tour for her film "I Feel Pretty," and she said she was super bummed about it.
"I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first. I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too," she closed the post.
We're glad Amy is back on the mend!