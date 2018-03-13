Amy Schumer Won't Take Husband Chris Fisher's Last Name For A Hilarious Reason

Amy Schumer isn't going to become Amy Fisher — and there's a big reason why!

The comedian revealed that she wouldn't be taking her new hubby's last name in a funny conversation with her father, Gordon, that she posted on her Instagram story.

"Are you still Amy Schumer or are you Amy Fischer now?" Gordon asked his daughter.

"Do you remember who Amy Fischer is? The Long Island Lolita," Amy responded. "No, I’m keeping my last name. I’m keeping your last name."