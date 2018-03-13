Amy Schumer Won't Take Husband Chris Fisher's Last Name For A Hilarious Reason

Amy Schumer isn't going to become Amy Fisher — and there's a big reason why!
The comedian revealed that she wouldn't be taking her new hubby's last name in a funny conversation with her father, Gordon, that she posted on her Instagram story.
"Are you still Amy Schumer or are you Amy Fischer now?" Gordon asked his daughter.
"Do you remember who Amy Fischer is? The Long Island Lolita," Amy responded. "No, I’m keeping my last name. I’m keeping your last name."
The Amy Fisher that the "Trainwreck" star is referring to made headlines back in 1992 when as a 17-year-old Massapequa, New York high school student, she shot her lover's wife. Fisher later starred in adult films after she completed her seven-year prison sentence. She was nicknamed the Long Island Lolita by the media.
It's safe to say that Amy made the right choice by bucking tradition and keeping her last name. She married Chris last month in a surprise ceremony in Malibu surrounded by close friends and family, including Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Aniston.
Since then, Amy and her husband have taken off on a stunning Italian honeymoon. Check out the sweet pics from their getaway in the video above.