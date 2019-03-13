An Emotional Episode Of ‘This Is Us’ Starts A Conversation About Premature Babies

Last night’s emotional episode of “This Is Us” got people talking on social media about their own experiences with premature babies.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

After only 28 weeks of pregnancy, Kate Pearson’s water broke and landed her in the hospital, where doctors fought to keep her baby from being born prematurely.

With the entire Pearson clan and her husband Toby by her side, she ended up having an emergency C-section and gave birth to a son.

Kate of course wanted to name their newborn son after her father.

“I want to name him Jack,” she told Toby as they gazed at the tiny baby.

Following the heart-wrenching episode, social media went crazy with fans sharing their own stories of spending days or even months with their babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

As a two time NICU dad, I have to thank you @NBCThisisUs @Dan_Fogelman for this storyline! Not a dry eye in our house tonight! #NICUWarrior pic.twitter.com/tPmi0XSKTp — Matt (@DaBearSays) March 13, 2019

Twitter users posted personal photos and thanked the show for providing a narrative that they could relate to so personally.

I knew I was going to be reduced to a big pile of sobbing goo! 18 years ago at 30 weeks with a 2# baby and it’s still as fresh as the day it happened. Now he’s all grown up and I still have all the feels. #NICUWarrior #preemie #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/OLvxAADhKD — 🦚Krissy Leigh🦚 (@KrissyLeigh0604) March 13, 2019

Some even flipped the script, explaining their experience as a premature baby and how they turned out better than ever!

All in all tonight’s episode was so good. So real. I’m a preemie and my mom still tells me stories about being so small in the incubator 😭 #preemies #ThisIsUs — 🌿Juices & Berries 🍇 (@Sunkissed1986) March 13, 2019

“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson, even responded to some of the sweet messages of hope.

Awww! Look at your adorable fighter, thriving!!!❤️ https://t.co/wIUX7rgNJ6 — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) March 13, 2019

Ok this time we were definitely crying!