An Emotional Episode Of ‘This Is Us’ Starts A Conversation About Premature Babies

Last night’s emotional episode of “This Is Us” got people talking on social media about their own experiences with premature babies.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

After only 28 weeks of pregnancy, Kate Pearson’s water broke and landed her in the hospital, where doctors fought to keep her baby from being born prematurely.

With the entire Pearson clan and her husband Toby by her side, she ended up having an emergency C-section and gave birth to a son.

Kate of course wanted to name their newborn son after her father.

“I want to name him Jack,” she told Toby as they gazed at the tiny baby.

Following the heart-wrenching episode, social media went crazy with fans sharing their own stories of spending days or even months with their babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Twitter users posted personal photos and thanked the show for providing a narrative that they could relate to so personally.

Some even flipped the script, explaining their experience as a premature baby and how they turned out better than ever!

“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson, even responded to some of the sweet messages of hope.

Ok this time we were definitely crying!

