Andy Cohen Celebrated Son Benjamin’s Sweet Milestone With Totally Adorable Photo

Andy Cohen’s son is getting so big!

The “Watch What Happens Live” host celebrated a major milestone for his baby boy Benjamin on Aug. 4 by sharing an adorable photo of the pair on Instagram. “6 months old today!” Andy gushed alongside a precious pic of his little one sporting a full head of dark hair and a big smile.

The proud papa’s famous friends showed their love for the duo by posting sweet messages in the comment section. “Angel,” Naomi Campbell wrote with several hearts. “Perfect age!!” Kelly Dodd added. “They sit up so cute.”

The 51-year-old welcomed his first child via surrogate in February 2019. “He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen,” Andy captioned Benjamin’s debut Instagram photo. “I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

Since then, he has continued to share numerous heartfelt moments with his little guy on social media. “If anyone needs me this weekend, I’ll be squeezing this baby!” Andy wrote on Instagram in July 2019.

— Gabi Duncan