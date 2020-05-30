Andy Cohen Rehomes Dog Wacha: ‘Keeping Him Here Could Be Catastrophic’ For Son Ben

Andy Cohen is saying goodbye to his “first baby,” his dog Wacha.

The Bravo host took to Instagram to emotionally reveal that he placed his beagle-foxhound, whom he adopted back in 2013, in a new home after he began to show signs of aggression and a number of specialists told him that rehoming the pup was for the best.

“As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy,” the 51-year-old star wrote alongside a video of himself hugging and kissing Wacha. “He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed. Over the nearly seven years that I’ve been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted. After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him.”

Andy also noted that Wacha’s presence in his home could be “catastrophic” for his 1-year-old son, Benjamin Allen, and even worse for the pup.

Adding, “The good news is that he now has a permanent home with his second family, in the place he lived every single time I went out of town. He is thriving. We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone. I miss his weight on top of me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the floor when I come home.”

“I am not the same person I was when I got him,” he continued. “My dog changed me. He opened me up to love.. to caring… and ultimately to having a family. When I think of him – let’s be honest, when don’t I think of him – it’s with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other’s lives exactly when we did, and that he’s happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha.”

Just last month, the official Instagram account for Wacha shared that the dog was hanging out in Connecticut amid the coronavirus pandemic, and not with Andy and Benjamin in New York City.