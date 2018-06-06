Andy Spade Breaks His Silence After Kate Spade's Tragic Death: She Suffered From Anxiety & Depression 'For Many Years'

One day after fashion designer Kate Spade died from an apparent suicide, her husband and business partner, Andy Spade, is breaking his silence.

In a Wednesday afternoon statement to Access, the entrepreneur and father reflected on the legacy of his late wife, whom he called "the most beautiful woman in the world" and "the kindest person I've ever known."

"My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can't even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already," Andy wrote.

Andy revealed that Kate suffered from depression and anxiety and had been actively seeking medical help and taking medication for her mental illness over the last five years.

"We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy," Andy wrote. "There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling."

VIDEO: Kate Spade's Family Disagree Over Her Mental Health Issues