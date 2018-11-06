Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Son's Maddox Is Looking At College In Seoul, South Korea

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Maddox is gearing up to go to college and he's considering a university in Seoul, South Korea.

Maddox, 17, is looking at Yonsei University, according to a source close to Angelina.

"Angelina and Maddox spent the past weekend viewing Yonsei University in Seoul, Korea – Maddox is interested in studying in the country," a source revealed to Access.

Brad has not issued any commentary on Maddox's interest in studying abroad.

Maddox is the only child from Angelina and Brad's marriage that is not currently involved in their ongoing custody battle. A source close to Angelina tells Access that Angelina continues to support the reconciliation of the children with their father, however at 17, Maddox is free to choose who he would prefer to spend time with.

Angelina adopted Maddox from a Cambodian orphanage in Battambang when he was just 7 months old. Through their marriage, Brad ultimately adopted Maddox as well, and they added to their family with five other children.