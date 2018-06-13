Angelina Jolie Could Face Custody Trouble If She Doesn't Let Her Kids See Brad Pitt More

"It is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother," the documents stated.

The five younger kids, 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, daughters Shiloh, 12, and Zahara, 13, and son Pax, 14, are included in the summer schedule that includes allotted time with Pitt in both the UK and California.

As for 16-year-old Maddox, the court determined that he is old enough to have "primary preference" when making his own visitation schedule with his parents.

In addition, Jolie has been ordered to provide Pitt with the children's cell phone numbers and to not monitor their text messages with Pitt. The actor is also required to pay for all travel and child care expenses during his allotted time.

A spokesperson for Jolie issued a statement on Wednesday, claiming that the documents -- which Access obtained from the court and were not under seal-- failed to illustrate a full and accurate portrayal of the situation.

"This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately," the statement read. "It's deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening."