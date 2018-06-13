Angelina Jolie Could Face Custody Trouble If She Doesn't Let Her Kids See Brad Pitt More

Angelina Jolie
may face custody trouble if she doesn't allow her children to have a closer
relationship with their father, Brad Pitt.
According to court documents filed in Los Angeles on June 6 and obtained by Access on Tuesday, a judge has required the actress and director to follow a summer schedule that allocates specific time for her estranged husband to see their five younger kids while Jolie shoots "Maleficent 2" in the UK.
If Jolie doesn't comply, the documents state that Pitt could potentially be given primary physical custody.
WATCH: Angelina Jolie Shares The Advice She Gives Her Daughters: 'It's Your Mind That Will Define You'
"If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with (Jolie) and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to (Pitt)," the filing read.
Per the judge, Jolie was required to arrange a phone call with her doctors and all six kids to inform them that they are safe with Pitt and that "not having a relationship with their father" is "harmful."
WATCH: Brad Pitt Hits Up LA Dodgers Game & Has A Total Blast
"It is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother," the documents stated.
The five younger kids, 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, daughters Shiloh, 12, and Zahara, 13, and son Pax, 14, are included in the summer schedule that includes allotted time with Pitt in both the UK and California.
As for 16-year-old Maddox, the court determined that he is old enough to have "primary preference" when making his own visitation schedule with his parents.
In addition, Jolie has been ordered to provide Pitt with the children's cell phone numbers and to not monitor their text messages with Pitt. The actor is also required to pay for all travel and child care expenses during his allotted time.
A spokesperson for Jolie issued a statement on Wednesday, claiming that the documents -- which Access obtained from the court and were not under seal-- failed to illustrate a full and accurate portrayal of the situation.
"This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately," the statement read. "It's deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening."
A rep for Pitt had no comment when contacted by Access about the documents.
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt back in September 2016. The couple married two years earlier after nearly a decade together.
-- Erin Biglow