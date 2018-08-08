Angelina Jolie Stands By Child Support Claims After Brad Pitt 'Adamantly Disputes' Them

Hours after Brad Pitt blasted claims that he has not paid "meaningful" child support to estranged wife Angelina Jolie, Angelina's team has made it clear that they are not backing down.

On Tuesday, the "Maleficent 2" star filed court documents alleging that her ex had not paid child support since their 2016 separation. By Wednesday morning, Brad had fired back with documents of his own, rebutting Angelina's side of the story and claiming he had in fact paid more than $9 million to provide for his family.

In a new statement to Access on Wednesday, an attorney for Angelina claimed that Brad's legal rebuttal is "a blatant attempt to obfuscate the truth."

"Angelina's filing of yesterday was both legally appropriate and factually accurate in all respects," the statement read. "What has been filed by Brad's side today is a blatant attempt to obfuscate the truth and distract from the fact that he has not fully met his legal obligations to support the children."

VIDEO: Brad Pitt Blasts Claims That He Hasn't Paid 'Meaningful' Child Support In New Court Docs

