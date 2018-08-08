Angelina Jolie Stands By Child Support Claims After Brad Pitt 'Adamantly Disputes' Them

Hours after Brad Pitt blasted claims that he has not paid "meaningful" child support to estranged wife Angelina Jolie, Angelina's team has made it clear that they are not backing down.
On Tuesday, the "Maleficent 2" star filed court documents alleging that her ex had not paid child support since their 2016 separation. By Wednesday morning, Brad had fired back with documents of his own, rebutting Angelina's side of the story and claiming he had in fact paid more than $9 million to provide for his family.
In a new statement to Access on Wednesday, an attorney for Angelina claimed that Brad's legal rebuttal is "a blatant attempt to obfuscate the truth."
"Angelina's filing of yesterday was both legally appropriate and factually accurate in all respects," the statement read. "What has been filed by Brad's side today is a blatant attempt to obfuscate the truth and distract from the fact that he has not fully met his legal obligations to support the children."
VIDEO: Brad Pitt Blasts Claims That He Hasn't Paid 'Meaningful' Child Support In New Court Docs
In Brad's documents, the actor's legal team argued that he loaned Angelina $8 million to help her purchase her current home, as well as $1.3 million in bills for her and their children's benefit.
Angelina's attorney acknowledged that the "World War Z" star did loan his wife money for a new home, but she argues that the transaction does not constitute child support.
"Following the incident of September 2016" – the couple's split – "Angelina and the children needed to move from the family home, which Brad chose to keep, including all of its contents. Brad was asked to assist in the expense of a new home for Angelina and the children, but instead he loaned Angelina money, for which he is charging her interest on a payment plan. Angelina will of course honor that loan. A loan is not, however, child support; and to represent it as such is misleading and inaccurate," the statement continued.
"Angelina is asking Brad to pay 50 percent of the children's expenses. He has not. Angelina has had to shoulder the majority of those without his contribution for the past two years," the Oscar winner's attorney continued. "Child support is not optional in California. Typically a father of means would pay these expenses voluntarily without the need for a request or court order. We are hopeful that this can be resolved without further delay or posturing."
Brad and Angelina share six children --16-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.