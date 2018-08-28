Angelina Jolie Switches Legal Team For The 'Protection Of Her Children'

Angelina Jolie is switching out her legal counsel after weeks of back and forth with her estranged ex Brad Pitt over the custody of their children.



The "Maleficent" star, 43, chose to part ways with her lawyer Laura Wasser in favor of a new lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean of Bley and Bley.

"Angelina decided to change counsel to Samantha Bley DeJean of Bley and Bley, as Samantha’s expertise is the protection and best interests of children. Angelina appreciates Laura’s cooperation in transitioning the case over the past several weeks," Mindy Nyby, spokesperson for Angelina Jolie said.

A source close to the situation also told Access that Angelina made the switch in order to continue to heal her family and deal with the issues at hand.

"Samantha’s expertise is for the protection of children and over the course of the last several weeks Angelina has come to rely on her counsel and decided to put her [Samantha] in the lead," the source told Access.

"During the past month, the case has been fully transitioned to Samantha. Angelina remains focused on healing her family and continues to support the reconciliation of the children with Brad."

Angelina and Brad split on August 23, 2014, and filed for divorce in September 2016. The pair have been involved in an ongoing custody battle over their six children since.

