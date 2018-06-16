Angelina Jolie Visits West Mosul Following Week Of Custody Drama With Ex Brad Pitt

In this handout image provided by United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Falak, 8, during a visit to West Mosul during a visit to Iraq, on June 16, 2018. Falak has a gene disorder and PTSD, she spoke to Jolie about seeing a man killed in front of her during the ISIS occupation of the city. Less than a year after its liberation, much of West Mosul still lies in ruins. (Photo by Andrew McConnell / UNHCR via Getty Images)
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visited West Mosul on Saturday, less than a year after the city’s liberation from the Islamic State group.
Jolie, who has traveled to many worn-torn destinations since accepting her position as special envoy in 2012, walked among the city's destroyed buildings and also spoke to displaced families. In one photo, Jolie is seen standing in the middle of rubble.
In this handout image provided by United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visits the Old City in West Mosul during a visit to Iraq, on June 16, 2018.
In another photo, Jolie is seen talking to a father named Mohamed and his family. Mohamed lost his 17-year-old daughter in an airstrike last year and his family was forced to live with another family friend since their house was destroyed.
According to the UN photos, most of West Mosul still lies in ruins.
Jolie's trip comes after a difficult week of custody drama for her. She and her ex Brad Pitt are still working out the details of their custody agreement as she is traveling for work and filming "Maleficent 2."
In this handout image provided by United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets with Mohamed and his family during a visit to the Old City in West Mosul during a visit to Iraq, on June 16, 2018.
According to court documents filed in Los Angeles on June 6 and obtained by Access on Tuesday, a judge has required the actress and director to follow a summer schedule that allocates specific time for her estranged husband to see their five younger kids while she shoots "Maleficent 2" in the UK.
If Jolie doesn't comply, the documents state that Pitt could potentially be given primary physical custody.
A spokesperson for Jolie told Access in a statement this week, "This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately. It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening."