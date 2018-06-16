Angelina Jolie Visits West Mosul Following Week Of Custody Drama With Ex Brad Pitt

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles on June 6 and obtained by Access on Tuesday, a judge has required the actress and director to follow a summer schedule that allocates specific time for her estranged husband to see their five younger kids while she shoots "Maleficent 2" in the UK.

If Jolie doesn't comply, the documents state that Pitt could potentially be given primary physical custody.

A spokesperson for Jolie told Access in a statement this week, "This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately. It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening."