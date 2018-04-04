Anna Kendrick & Adam Rippon Roast Themselves Over Being Relatable Celebs

(Getty Images)
Besides being super famous, Anna Kendrick and Adam Rippon are just like us.
The two stars have quickly become beloved on social media for their relatable posts. Their sarcastic ramblings range from quips about drinking wine, to avoiding human interaction and even panicking about the state of their mental health.
Inevitably, the reigning prince and princess of Twitter have joined forces – and fans can't even handle it.
After Adam tweeted about recovering from a mental breakdown to do some serious adulting, the "Pitch Perfect" star couldn't help but chime in.
I do not relate to this in a personal and specific way. At all.— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) April 4, 2018
The result? Adam and Anna have become full-blown tweethearts by roasting their own social media personas.
Me either. These are made up scenarios I tell to seem relatable.— Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) April 4, 2018
Lips are sealed, baby 😘— Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) April 4, 2018
Between their killer eyebrows, sharp wit and love of pop culture, Adam and Anna's friendship may be one of the greatest gifts of all time. Fans are even ready for them to star in a "Will & Grace" style TV pilot!
Now time to choose their celebrity squad name: Adna or Andam?