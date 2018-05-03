Anna Kournikova Shares First Baby Bump Photo Months After Welcoming Twins

Better late than never! New mom Anna Kournikova has given fans a long-awaited look at her baby bump – four months after giving birth.
The retired tennis star cradled her growing belly in a full-body Instagram snap she posted in honor of Throwback Thursday, and revealed in her caption that she was 37 weeks along at the time.
In addition to her unmistakable glow, Anna rocked slim leather pants and sky-high stilettos with studded toes while smiling for the camera.
The 36-year-old welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy with longtime love Enrique Iglesias back in December, to the surprise and delight of their global fanbase. The famously private couple kept Anna's pregnancy under wraps, but have been slowly introducing their little ones on social media.
Enrique shared the first photo of both little ones together in April, as the happy trio took in an afternoon soccer game on the couch. Earlier this week, he posted another sweet pic of one of the twins perched on his hip.
"I still can't believe….. you're mine," he wrote in his caption.
Anna seems equally over the moon about motherhood, but she's also been working hard to get her pre-baby body back. Just weeks after the twins' arrival, the famously fit stunner hit the gym and showed off her leg extensions on Instagram while one of her and Enrique's beloved dogs lounged nearby.
"#backatit," she captioned the post in part.
