Anna Kournikova Shares First Baby Bump Photo Months After Welcoming Twins

Better late than never! New mom Anna Kournikova has given fans a long-awaited look at her baby bump – four months after giving birth.

The retired tennis star cradled her growing belly in a full-body Instagram snap she posted in honor of Throwback Thursday, and revealed in her caption that she was 37 weeks along at the time.

In addition to her unmistakable glow, Anna rocked slim leather pants and sky-high stilettos with studded toes while smiling for the camera.