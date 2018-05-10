Anna Wintour & Scarlett Johansson Defend Georgina Chapman's Marchesa Collection

Scarlett's rep shared a statement with Access about why the "Avengers" star chose to wear the gown.

"I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers."

Anna seconded Scarlett's words, telling Stephen Colbert on his show on Wednesday that Keren and Georgina should not be punished for the sins of Weinstein.

"I totally agree with that," Vogue's editor-in-chief said to Colbert. "I mean, Georgina is a brilliant designer, and I don't think that she should be blamed for her husband's behavior. I think it was a great gesture of support on Scarlett's part to wear a dress like—a beautiful dress like that on such a public occasion."

Mic drop!