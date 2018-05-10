Anna Wintour & Scarlett Johansson Defend Georgina Chapman's Marchesa Collection

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Just days after Scarlett Johansson stepped out in a jaw dropping wine-colored gown from Marchesa at the 2018 Met Gala, Anna Wintour and Scarlett Johansson came to the designers' defense following criticism.
Marchesa, which is designed by Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman and her partner Keren Craig, came under fire after the Weinstein scandal broke earlier this year. The two women behind the brand ultimately have not dressed a huge star for a red carpet event since the scandal, making Scarlett the first woman to openly come out and support their business despite their previous ties to Weinstein.
Scarlett's rep shared a statement with Access about why the "Avengers" star chose to wear the gown.
"I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers."
Anna seconded Scarlett's words, telling Stephen Colbert on his show on Wednesday that Keren and Georgina should not be punished for the sins of Weinstein.
"I totally agree with that," Vogue's editor-in-chief said to Colbert. "I mean, Georgina is a brilliant designer, and I don't think that she should be blamed for her husband's behavior. I think it was a great gesture of support on Scarlett's part to wear a dress like—a beautiful dress like that on such a public occasion."
Mic drop!