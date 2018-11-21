Anne Hathaway Debuts Bold Red Hair: See The Dramatic Look!

Anne Hathaway is all fired up! The actress debuted shocking red hair while out and about in New York City on Wednesday.
Anne paired her new 'do with an equally bold ensemble, donning pleated yellow culottes with a sequined top and fur-collared jacket as she strolled the streets of Manhattan. Photos captured Anne's tresses in a perfectly tousled, camera-ready style, which is apparently right on point.
The hair switch-up is reminiscent of Emily Blunt's crimson shade from "The Devil Wears Prada," and Anne's version will likely be seen on the big screen as well. The 36-year-old is reportedly rocking the shade while filming re-shoots for her upcoming movie "The Last Thing He Wanted in Puerto Rico."
While some have speculated that the redheaded experiment could be a wig, it's far from the first time Anne has made a major hair change for a role.
She famously shaved off her brunette mane to play the doomed Fantine in 2012's "Les Miserables," and it paid off – she took home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her work.
Red hair, no hair, don't care! Anne isn't afraid to take risks at the salon for the sake of her craft.
-- Erin Biglow