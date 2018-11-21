Anne Hathaway Debuts Bold Red Hair: See The Dramatic Look!

While some have speculated that the redheaded experiment could be a wig, it's far from the first time Anne has made a major hair change for a role.

She famously shaved off her brunette mane to play the doomed Fantine in 2012's "Les Miserables," and it paid off – she took home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her work.

Red hair, no hair, don't care! Anne isn't afraid to take risks at the salon for the sake of her craft.

-- Erin Biglow