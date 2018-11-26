Anne Hathaway, Eva Longoria, Amy Schumer and More Stars React To Tear-Gassing At Mexican Border

"My country gassed children.There are no words for my horror.To those who will immediately speak of “doing it the right way”, who will “blame the parents for putting the children in this position”, or say “they were storming the wall”, and “they were throwing rocks”: the only human response to this monstrous use of force against LEGAL asylum seekers- against children- is condemnation, shame, and rage," Anne wrote alongside her photo. "For those that still believe in voting for the man who recommended using lethal force on families fleeing violence and persecution: this is the policy you like? @nytimes."

Eva Longoria also took a hard stance on how the children were being treated.

"This not who we are as Americans. Throwing tear gas at children? These are not criminals. These are families seeking shelter. Of course we have to protect our borders, but we should be using those resources to protect our country against terrorist. This is a baby IN A DIAPER. What are you thinking @realdonaldtrump ?? These are human beings. I beg you to treat them with compassion and treat them with dignity. They are fleeing drug torn countries that is historically due to an instability that WE caused. These are children and mothers seeking refuge. This photo has broken my heart and my belief in humanity," Eva Longoria wrote on her Instagram post.