Anne Hathaway, Eva Longoria, Amy Schumer and More Stars React To Tear-Gassing At Mexican Border

Anne Hathaway attends the 'Ocean's 8' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Anne Hathaway, Eva Longoria, and more stars are reacting to photos taken at the Mexico border of people being gassed as they try and cross into the United States. The standoff has definitely struck a note with many celebrities, who feel that using tear gas on civilians is not right.
Many stars shared the same image from a photographer who captured the chaos at the border, and abhorred the way people are being treated.
Anne said there are "no words" for her horror in her Instagram post.
"My country gassed children.There are no words for my horror.To those who will immediately speak of “doing it the right way”, who will “blame the parents for putting the children in this position”, or say “they were storming the wall”, and “they were throwing rocks”: the only human response to this monstrous use of force against LEGAL asylum seekers- against children- is condemnation, shame, and rage," Anne wrote alongside her photo. "For those that still believe in voting for the man who recommended using lethal force on families fleeing violence and persecution: this is the policy you like? @nytimes."
Eva Longoria also took a hard stance on how the children were being treated.
"This not who we are as Americans. Throwing tear gas at children? These are not criminals. These are families seeking shelter. Of course we have to protect our borders, but we should be using those resources to protect our country against terrorist. This is a baby IN A DIAPER. What are you thinking @realdonaldtrump ?? These are human beings. I beg you to treat them with compassion and treat them with dignity. They are fleeing drug torn countries that is historically due to an instability that WE caused. These are children and mothers seeking refuge. This photo has broken my heart and my belief in humanity," Eva Longoria wrote on her Instagram post.
Holly Robinson Peete re-posted Eva's post and asked, "Who are we?"
Zendaya kept her caption on Instagram short and sweet and wrote, "An abomination."
Amy Schumer took a much more aggressive tone with her language.
"This will not f-king stand. How do you sleep at night after gassing children. It’s legal to seek asylum you f-king monsters. Happening at the border. Follow @paolamendoza@jessicayellin and @shaunking for true coverage," she wrote.