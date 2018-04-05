Anne Hathaway Reveals She's Gaining Weight For A Role & Blasts Fat Shamers

Anne Hathaway is not here for body shamers.
The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of her working out and a to share a message to fat shamers.
"I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it's not me, it's you. Peace xx," she wrote in the caption.
"PS- I wanted to set this to Queen's "Fat Bottomed Girls" but copyrights said. Continued peace xx," she added.
The Oscar winner has a history of being body positive.
In January of 2016, she shared photo of her rocking her baby bump on the beach.
"So, posting a bikini pic is a little out of character for me, but just now while I was at the beach I noticed I was being photographed," the caption reads in part.
"I figure if this kind of photo is going to be out in the world it should at least be an image that makes me happy (and be one that was taken with my consent. And with a filter :)," she added.
Anne always knows how to handle any situation with ease.
-- Stephanie Swaim