Anne Hathaway Shuts Down Rumors That There Were Catfights On 'Ocean's 8' Set

Anne Hathaway says the rumors that there were catfights on the set of "Ocean's 8' is all a bunch of rubbish!
In a sit-down interview with "Today" host Hod Kotb, Anne dished on what it was like working with the powerhouse female cast of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling.
Hoda asked Anne about if there were any "egos" on set with such an all star cast.
"It's been really amazing to watch the way certain members of the media have wanted us to fight each other and the way they wanted there to be competition and catfights, but we were all collaborating—all the time. Now, we’re friends. We genuinely love each other and we’re so there for each other. It’s a beautiful thing," Anne responded.
"That's actually what female friendship is," Anne continued. "That's what it has been in my life and I don't why I thought it couldn't be that way at work. I guess it is because I was fed this myth. But we all have had an experience that disproved it."
There you have it folks — "Ocean's 8" was just as awesome on set as you'd imagine!
