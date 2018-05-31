Anne Hathaway Shuts Down Rumors That There Were Catfights On 'Ocean's 8' Set

Anne Hathaway says the rumors that there were catfights on the set of "Ocean's 8' is all a bunch of rubbish!



In a sit-down interview with "Today" host Hod Kotb, Anne dished on what it was like working with the powerhouse female cast of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling.

Hoda asked Anne about if there were any "egos" on set with such an all star cast.