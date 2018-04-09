Anson Mount Joins 'Star Trek: Discovery' Cast – Find Out Who He's Playing

Anson Mount is heading to space for his next role.
The "Hell on Wheels" star has joined the cast of "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 2, CBS All Access announced on Monday.
Anson will play Captain Christopher Pike of the U.S.S. Enterprise.
The character helmed the ship before Captain James T. Kirk, CBS All Access noted in its release.
Anson recently starred in ABC's "Marvel's Inhumans" and AMC's "Hell on Wheels."
"Star Trek: Discovery" airs on CBS' digital subscription service, CBS All Access.
-- Jolie Lash