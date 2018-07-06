Anthony Bourdain Leaves Bulk Of His $1.2 Million Estate To 11-Year-Old Daughter

Bourdain's will instructs Busia to dispose of his "accumulated frequent flier miles" and other possessions like cars, furnishings and jewelry in a way she believes he would've wanted.

Bourdain was an irreverent and sometimes foulmouthed presence on TV shows starting with "A Cook's Tour" on the Food Network.

"Parts Unknown," his most recent show, was part travelogue, part history lesson, part homage to exotic foods.

Bourdain's breakthrough as an author came with the 2000 publication of "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly."

The book created a sensation by combining frank details of his life and career with behind-the-scenes observations on the culinary industry.

Bourdain was dating actress Asia Argento at the time of his death. She was not mentioned in the will.

After Bourdain's death, she wrote on Twitter: "Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds."