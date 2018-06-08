Anthony Bourdain: A Look At His Life As His Dad To 11-Year-Old Daughter Ariane Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain embraces his daughter, Ariane. (Credit: Instagram)
Celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain was found dead at 61 of suicide by hanging, CNN confirmed on Friday June 8.
"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time," CNN said in a statement on Friday.
Anthony was found in his hotel room in France by his close friend and longtime collaborator, Eric Ripert. The news came as a shock to many friends and family, who reacted to the news on social media. Several friends, including CNN, mentioned that their hearts go out to Bourdain's 11-year-old daughter, Ariane.
While his life was largely public on TV with his hit shows "No Reservations" and "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," Anthony also had another major role — dad.
Anthony and his ex-wife, Ottavia Spencer, married in 2007 after just weeks of dating. They were introduced by Bourdain's friend Eric Ripert. Later in the same year, Anthony and Ottavia welcomed a baby girl, Ariane.
Anthony often talked about his little girl, Ariane, in interviews. He told People in 2016 that he often likes to spend time at home with his daughter when he's not shooting TV shows.
"If I’m not traveling, I’m pretty much doing jack s— on a Friday night," Anthony told People. "I’m not going to the hot new restaurant. I’m not walking a red carpet. I’m cooking something that my daughter decides she wants, or staying very close to home.When my daughter goes to sleep, I’m out. I’m done."
And revealed in the same interview that his little one shared his love of cooking. "Anything she can cook with me, she’s very happy, though it makes me nervous. She’s been cooking with me since she was seven. The first time she picked up a knife, for a dad that’s a terrifying thing, but I taught her well so so far so good."
And he shared several sweet photos of their close daddy-daughter bond on his Instagram account through the years. In August 2017, he shared this sweet black and white photo where he and his little girl on hanging out on the beach.
And this funny photo where she was showing off her (fake) tattoos just like her dad!
Despite his split from Ottavia, the pair were committed to co-pareting their daughter and at the time of their divorce, Anthony confirmed that they'd been living separate lives for years but had always been close friends.
He shared this family photo in 2016 around the time of his split from Ariane's mother.
Anthony's presence will surely be missed by his family.