Anthony Bourdain: A Look At His Life As His Dad To 11-Year-Old Daughter Ariane Bourdain

Celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain was found dead at 61 of suicide by hanging, CNN confirmed on Friday June 8.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time," CNN said in a statement on Friday.

Anthony was found in his hotel room in France by his close friend and longtime collaborator, Eric Ripert. The news came as a shock to many friends and family, who reacted to the news on social media. Several friends, including CNN, mentioned that their hearts go out to Bourdain's 11-year-old daughter, Ariane.

While his life was largely public on TV with his hit shows "No Reservations" and "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," Anthony also had another major role — dad.