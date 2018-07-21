'Aquaman' Drops First Trailer: See Jason Momoa In The DC Hero's Standalone Film Debut

"Aquaman" is ready to make a splash.
The first trailer for the DC Comics hero's standalone film debut dropped on Saturday, giving fans a closer look at Jason Momoa in action on his own.
Momoa previously appeared as the half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and its 2017 follow-up "Justice League," but is now headed into uncharted territory both above and below sea level.
"Aquaman" tells Arthur's origin story from birth to adulthood as he comes to terms with being summoned back to his underwater homeland, where his nefarious half-brother King Orm (Patrick Wilson) is threatening war on the surface.
(Warner Bros.)
Of course, Aquaman wouldn't be a DC Comics icon without a traumatic past – especially related to his parents – so it's fitting that Oscar winner Nicole Kidman appears to provide the emotional backbone of the film as his beloved mother, Queen Atlanna.
"She's not in the movie a lot necessarily but her presence is felt very strongly,” director James Wan told USA Today prior to "Aquaman's" Comic-Con panel in San Diego. "What happened to her basically shapes Arthur’s outlook on life, and especially with the people of Atlantis."
Amber Heard also reprises her "Justice League" role as Arthur's sea warrior love interest Mera, who appears to give Momoa a run for his money as the film's primary powerhouse. Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren and Randall Park round out the supporting cast, in addition to Yahya Abdul-Mateen as the villainous Black Manta.
"I think it's a big, beautiful story that no one really knows about," Momoa told Access at April's CinemaCon in Las Vegas of what "Aquaman" has in store.
"Aquaman" hits theaters on Dec. 21.
-- Erin Biglow