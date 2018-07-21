'Aquaman' Drops First Trailer: See Jason Momoa In The DC Hero's Standalone Film Debut

Momoa previously appeared as the half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and its 2017 follow-up "Justice League," but is now headed into uncharted territory both above and below sea level.

"Aquaman" tells Arthur's origin story from birth to adulthood as he comes to terms with being summoned back to his underwater homeland, where his nefarious half-brother King Orm (Patrick Wilson) is threatening war on the surface.