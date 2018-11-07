Are John Mayer and Halsey Dating? Here's All Their Flirty Messages Through The Years

Are John Mayer and Halsey dating?

Fans are freaking out after Halsey posted a video of herself singing early morning karaoke with John on Wednesday. The "Without Me" singer captioned the photo, "7 am carpool karaoke with John Mayer."

Mayer, who is rocking a sweater and holding a microphone in the video, seems to be intently looking at Halsey. The pair have always been friends, but this little singing situation isn't the first time they have exchanged some flirty messaging on social media. And what's more? Halsey just ended her on-again, off-again relationship with G-Eazy, further fueling these new romance rumors.

Here's a couple times the duo have gotten a little cheeky through the years.

August 2017: Halsey dished to Billboard about how she met Mayer and what their friendship is like. "I met John Mayer at a bar. We're like platonic mates now," she said. "If I think something is funny, I run it by him first, because he's a comedic genius. He'll tell me if it's funny, but he'll tell me if it's not. I started answering people on Twitter by their first names. Someone will be like, 'Halsey f--king sucks,' and I'll be like, 'Stacy, wow, calm down.' He loved that."

December 2017: She joked that she hates his guts — especially his appendix — in a photo of them sitting together on a couch.