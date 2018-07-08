Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Engaged?

Are wedding bells on the way for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin?

According to TMZ, the "Purpose" singer popped the question in front of a large crowd of salsa dancers at a resort in the Bahamas on Saturday night. Two sources told the site that Justin's security asked everyone nearby to put their phones away so the big moment could be kept under wraps.

Justin's father, Jeremy Bieber, posted a cryptic Instagram message to his son on Sunday morning, seeming to allude to the engagement.

"@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter," he captioned the sunset snap.

Jeremy also took to Twitter to express his excitement, simply writing, "The proudest."

