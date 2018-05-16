Are Terrence Cunningham & Spensha Baker Dating On 'The Voice'? — Their Co-Contestants Think So!

No brightcove id
"The Voice's" Pryor Baird, Kaleb Lee, Rayshun LaMarr and Jackie Foster stopped by Access following the semi-final show on Wednesday and dished some serious gossip about some of the romances that may have happened behind-the-scenes on the hit NBC show.
When the foursome were asked about whether or not there were any romantic connections this season, they couldn't help but speculate on who could be an item.
"I think that Miss Spensha [Baker] and Mr. Terrence Cunningham might be a thing," Kaleb told Access.
Spensha, who is headed to the finals for Team Blake, has previously posted on her Instagram about her "best friend" Terrence. Terrence was eliminated earlier in the competition and was on Team Alicia.
In a funny twist of fate, Terrence actually battled against another contestant with an off-screen romance — Livia Faith. She is dating final three contender Britton Buchanan. Britton, 18, gushed during the Top 11 performances about meeting Livia on the show and how they just connected. He even flew her out during that week's performance because he dedicated his song "Perfect" to her.
And as for one romance we didn't see coming?
Pryor seemed to think that there might be a little something-something between Gary [Edwards] of Team Blake and Mia [Boostrom] of Team Adam. The confession drew some gasps from Rayshun, Kaleb and Jackie who all said they had not heard that the pair had something going on.
Looks like Pryor might be getting that rumor mill started!
Check out the 7:17 mark of the video above to watch the romantic confessions!