Are Terrence Cunningham & Spensha Baker Dating On 'The Voice'? — Their Co-Contestants Think So!

"The Voice's" Pryor Baird, Kaleb Lee, Rayshun LaMarr and Jackie Foster stopped by Access following the semi-final show on Wednesday and dished some serious gossip about some of the romances that may have happened behind-the-scenes on the hit NBC show.

When the foursome were asked about whether or not there were any romantic connections this season, they couldn't help but speculate on who could be an item.

"I think that Miss Spensha [Baker] and Mr. Terrence Cunningham might be a thing," Kaleb told Access.

Spensha, who is headed to the finals for Team Blake, has previously posted on her Instagram about her "best friend" Terrence. Terrence was eliminated earlier in the competition and was on Team Alicia.