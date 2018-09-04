Are You The Real Jack Pearson Contest: Official Rules

Are you the real life Jack Pearson? Show us why you or someone you know is the real life version of "This Is Us's" Jack Pearson by entering the #AccessJackPearsonContest.

Enter the contest by…

Creating a video of 1 minute or less which shows why you or someone you know is the real life Jack Pearson Post the video on Instagram or Facebook or Twitter and use the #AccessJackPearsonContest and tag @accessonline Make sure your social media profile is public so we can see the video!

The winner and up to 3 guests will travel to Hollywood, will appear on Access Live, and will attend the Season 3 red carpet premiere of "This Is Us." You’ll also have a chance to meet Milo Ventimiglia at the red carpet premiere!

Official Rules

September 4, 2018—September 14, 2018

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. The Access: “Are You the Real Jack Pearson” Contest (“Contest”) will begin on September 4, 2018 at 8:00 A.M. PT and end on September 14, 2018 at 11:45 P.M. PT (“Contest Period”). All times in the Contest refer to Pacific Time (“PT”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries (defined below) received. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. PRIZE (DEFINED BELOW) DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, PARKING OR TRANSPORTATION BEYOND THAT SPECIFIED BELOW.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in one (1) of the forty-eight (48) continental United States or the District of Columbia (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and other United States territories), and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the start of the Contest Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Contest Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Contest. Entrants must be willing to voluntarily submit to and complete a background check. Contest Entities, as referenced herein, shall include KNBC, 100 Universal City Plaza, Bldg 2120/3, Universal City, CA 91608, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (collectively, “Sponsors”), and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and each of their respective administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Contest.

TO ENTER: As part of your Entry (as defined below), you will be required to submit a video (“Video”) on the following theme: “why you are the real life Jack Pearson” (the “Theme”). Video must not be longer than one (1) minute in length. If Video exceeds one (1) minute in length, only the first one (1) minute will be judged. Video must have been taken by you or someone authorized by you, and you must have permission of any person who appears or is identified in the Video. If any minors appear in the Video, the entrant must be that minor’s parent and/or legal guardian. Professional Videos and Videos with watermarks are not eligible.

You may enter the Contest via each of the following three (3) ways:

Twitter: During the Contest Period, go to www.twitter.com (the “Twitter Website”), and (1) if you already have a Twitter account, log on using your Twitter user name and password, then become a follower of @accessonline by searching for "Accessonline,” clicking on the Access Twitter icon and then clicking the "Follow" button or (2) if you do not already have a Twitter account, create a free Twitter account according to the instructions on the Twitter Website and follow @accessonline as indicated in (1) above. Please note that you must agree to comply with the Twitter Terms of Use in order to create a Twitter account. Once you become a follower of @accessonline, you will be required to submit your Video, the hashtag “#AccessJackPearsonContest”, and tag “@accessonline” (the "Twitter Entry"). Your Twitter Entry must include “#AccessJackPearsonContest” and “@accessonline” or your Twitter Entry will not be valid. If your Twitter profile is set to the “Protect my Tweets” setting, your Twitter Entry may be disqualified and rejected as ineligible for consideration in the Contest. A Twitter account is required to enter the Contest via Twitter. If you do not already have a Twitter account, you can go to https://twitter.com/ to create a free Twitter account.

Instagram: During the Contest Period, use your personal Instagram account to follow Accessonline and upload your Video to Instagram with the hashtag “#AccessJackPearsonContest”, and tag “@accessonline” (the “Instagram Entry”). Instagram Entry must include “#AccessJackPearsonContest” and “@accessonline” or Instagram Entry will not be valid. If your Instagram account is set to the “Posts are Private” setting and Sponsors cannot access your Video, your Instagram Entry may be disqualified and rejected as ineligible for consideration in the Contest. An Instagram account is required to enter the Contest via Instagram. If you do not already have an Instagram account, you can go to www.instagram.com to create a free Instagram account.

Facebook: During the Contest Period, you will be required to submit your Video on your own Facebook page, tag @accessonline, and use the hashtag “#AccessJackPearsonContest” (the “Facebook Entry”). Facebook entry must include “#AccessJackPearsonContest” and “@accessonline” or Facebook Entry will not be valid. A Facebook account is required to enter the Contest via Facebook. If you do not already have a Facebook account, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/ to create a free Facebook account.

Twitter Entry, Instagram Entry, and Facebook Entry may collectively be referred to herein as “Entry” or “Entries.” If you choose to submit an Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities. All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned.

By entering the Contest, entrants grant Sponsors the non-exclusive, royalty-free, and irrevocable rights to use, reproduce, copy, publish, display, distribute, perform, translate, adapt, modify, and otherwise exploit the Video and to incorporate the Video in other works in any and all markets and media worldwide in perpetuity. Entrants warrant that they have the sole and exclusive right to grant such rights to Sponsors and that the Sponsors' reproduction, publishing, displaying, and/or other use of the Video will not infringe on any rights of third parties, including, without limitation, copyright, trademark, privacy, or publicity, or create claims for defamation, false light, idea misappropriation, intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress, or breach of contract. If any Videos contain material that is violent, pornographic, obscene, illegal, inappropriate, or racially or morally offensive or if any Videos do not comply with these Official Rules or meet Sponsors’ standards for any reason, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, such Videos (and the related Entries) may be rejected as ineligible for consideration and/or deleted from the Instagram page or the Twitter page. Entries must comply with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations. Sponsors shall have no obligation to copy, publish, display, or otherwise exploit the Videos.

You may enter one (1) time during the Contest Period. Multiple Entries received from any person beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Entries must be received before September 14, 2018 at 11:45 P.M. PT to be eligible for the Contest. Sponsors’ computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Contest. Any person found to have used multiple accounts to enter will be deemed ineligible and disqualified. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means or by any means that subverts the entry process will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the Facebook account, Twitter account, or Instagram account used to enter will be deemed the entrant. “Authorized account holder” of a Facebook account is defined as the person who is assigned to a Facebook account by the Facebook website. “Authorized account holder” of a Twitter account is defined as the person who is assigned to a Twitter account by the Twitter Website. “Authorized account holder” of an Instagram account is defined as the person who is assigned to an Instagram account by the Instagram website. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, Facebook, Twitter, and/or Instagram user name (if applicable), city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

JUDGING: A panel of qualified judges selected by Sponsors (“Judges”) will review the eligible Entries received during the Contest Period and select a potential winner (“Winner”) on or about September 17, 2018 based on the following judging criteria (“Judging Criteria”): Appropriateness To The Theme (50%) and Creativity (50%). In the event of a tie, the Judges will break the tie by selecting the tied entrant who received the highest points from the Judges for Creativity as the potential Winner. In the event a tie remains, the tied Entries will be judged by an additional tie-breaking judge, using the Judging Criteria, to determine which of the tied entrants will be the potential Winner. Decisions of Sponsors and Judges are final and binding with respect to all matters related to the Contest. Winning is subject to verification of eligibility. Sponsors reserve the right to extend the Contest Period if in their sole discretion, Sponsors do not receive a sufficient number of eligible and qualified Entries. Potential Winner will be notified by direct message on the social media platform (Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook) that potential Winner used to enter the Contest. Potential Winner will be required to share their contact information (email and phone number) with Sponsors upon selection as the Potential Winner. Potential Winner may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, “Contest Documents”) within twenty-four (24) hours of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period, with these Official Rules or the return of or inability to deliver any Prize or prize notification may result in disqualification and, at Sponsors' discretion, and time permitting, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from among all eligible remaining Entries based on the Judging Criteria. Sponsors may require and potential Winner and Guests must be willing to voluntarily submit to and complete a background check as a condition of continued eligibility.

PRIZE: There will be one (1) prize awarded (“Prize”). Prize consists of the following: a three (3) day, two (2) night trip for Winner and up to three (3) family members (“Guests,” each a “Guest”) to Hollywood, California (the “Trip”).

Trip will include: round trip economy class air transportation for Winner and up to three (3) Guests from a major commercial airport near Winner’s home (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion) to a major commercial airport near Hollywood, CA (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion); two (2) nights standard hotel accommodations for Winner and up to three (3) Guests in a standard/quadruple occupancy room (room and tax only) at the Universal Sheraton Hotel or at another hotel (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion) (“Hotel”); non-exclusive ground transportation to and from airport and Hotel for Winner and up to three (3) Guests; tickets for Winner and up to three (3) Guests to the red carpet premiere of “This is Us”, scheduled to take place on September 25, 2018, at a time to be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, at Paramount Studios, located at 5555 Melrose Avenue, Hollywood, CA 90038 (“Event”); a chance for Winner and up to three (3) Guests to meet Milo Ventimiglia at the Event, at a time to be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion (“Meet And Greet”), and; an appearance for the Winner and up to three (3) Guests on an episode of “Access Live” on September 26, 2018 at 8:00 A.M. PT at the “Access Live” studio, located at 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608 (the “Appearance”). Air transportation will be provided only if Winner resides more than one-hundred (100) miles from Hollywood, CA (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Prize is subject to certain terms and conditions, as specified by issuer. Restrictions may apply. PRIZE DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, PARKING OR TRANSPORTATION BEYOND THAT SPECIFIED ABOVE.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of Prize is four thousand four hundred dollars ($4,400). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Any difference between ERV and ARV will not be awarded. If prize includes a Trip, ARV may vary based on, among other things, availability, existing rates at time of booking, dates of travel, and point of departure. For any Prize with an ARV of six hundred dollars ($600) or more, Sponsors will furnish an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 to Winner for the ARV of Prize for the year in which Prize was won.

All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible entries at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

Winner must be able to travel September 24, 2018 through September 26, 2018 (or on such other dates designated by Sponsors), or Prize will be forfeited and no further or alternative compensation will be provided. The Trip awarded to the Winner must be taken within dates provided by the Sponsors or the Prize will be forfeited. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsors’ agent, on a carrier of Sponsors’ choice. Certain travel restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Sponsors have the right in their sole discretion to substitute ground transportation for air transportation depending on Winner’s place of residence. Winner and Guests must travel together on the same itinerary, including the same departure date, destination and return date, and must have valid travel documents (e.g., valid government issued photo ID and/or passport) prior to departure, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of Prize. Sponsors will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates. Once travel commences, no unscheduled stopovers are permitted; if an unscheduled stopover occurs, full fare will be charged from stopover point for the remaining segments, including return, of the trip. Sponsors are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Trip may not be combined with any other offer and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. All travel and lodging will be at the risk of Winner and Guests. Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, travel insurance, ground transportation (other than as described above), security and airport fees, taxes, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, and souvenirs. Sponsors shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsors deem necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances. Prize cannot be transferred or substituted by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

Sponsors shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and time of Event, Meet And Greet, and Appearance are subject to change. Event, Meet And Greet, and Appearance are subject to cancellation. If Winner chooses to attend the Event, Meet And Greet, or Appearance with fewer than three (3), or no, Guests, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors’ Prize obligation to Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. Guests, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, except where prohibited, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Contest Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited. If any Guest is a minor, Winner must be such minor’s parent or legal guardian and must execute and return the Guest Documents on such minor’s behalf.

RECORDING: Sponsors, in their sole discretion, may choose to record and/or broadcast the appearance of Winner and/or Guests on Access Live. If Sponsors, in their sole discretion, elect to incorporate any audio and/or video recording of Winner and/or Guests (the “Recording”) into Access Live or other television shows, the taping and/or the Recording will not be considered an employment opportunity, and Winner and/or Guests will not be entitled to compensation or credit thereof. Sponsors will determine the nature of the Recording in their sole discretion. If the Recording is broadcast, such broadcast will be at a time, for a length of time, and on a date determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Winner and/or Guests may be required to return completed and signed appearance releases, confidentiality agreements and such other documents as may be required by Sponsors prior to their appearance on Access Live and participation in the Contest, if any. Failure of Winner and/or Guests to complete and execute these documents in a timely manner, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, may cause the Winner to be disqualified and any potential Prize to be forfeited. The content of the Recording as, and if, finally exhibited and the number of exhibits and re-airs thereof, if any, will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Winner and/or Guests will not have a right of review, notice, or approval of the content of the Recording or any exhibition or exploitation thereof. Sponsors have the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify Winner, cause the Prize to be forfeited, and remove Winner and/or Guests from Access Live at any time, if Winner’s or any Guest’s behavior is deemed by Sponsors to be disruptive or if it may or does cause damage to person, property, or reputation of Sponsors or if it otherwise violates the policies of Sponsors, or if Winner and/or Guests do not follow the directions of Sponsors at all times. These Official Rules and the Contest itself are neither a contract nor an application for employment.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Contest, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Contest Entities, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and each of their respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and the officers, directors, shareholders, joint venturers, members, agents, representatives, attorneys, employees, contractors, successors, assignees, licensees, financiers and distributors of each of the foregoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Contest and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Contest and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier that are sent along with Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name on www.accessonline.com (the “Website”) and the use by Released Parties of such name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Contest itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Contest at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Entrants and Winner must also be of good moral character. Sponsors reserve the right to exclude anyone convicted of a crime (other than moving violations of a misdemeanor type that did not involve personal injury, drugs, or alcohol). At Sponsors’ request, potential Winner must be willing to sign an affidavit attesting that such entrant meets all of the foregoing eligibility requirements and possibly undergo a background check conducted by Sponsors.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Contest or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Contest. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Contest or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted on the Website. Sponsors may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Contest, if such entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors’ agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Sponsors reserve the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Contest.

DISPUTES: The Contest is governed by, and will be construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, and the forum and venue for any dispute shall be in New York, New York. If THE controversy or claim is not otherwise resolved through direct discussions or mediation, it shall THEN be resolved by FINAL AND binding arbitration administered by JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., in accordance with its Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures or subsequent versions thereof (“JAMS Rules”). The JAMS Rules for selection of an arbitrator shall be followed, except that the arbitrator shall be experienced and licensed to practice law in New York. All proceedings brought pursuant to this paragraph will be conducted in the County of New York. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the name of the Winner, available after September 17, 2018, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by November 17, 2018 to: Access: “Are You the Real Jack Pearson” Contest, 916-C W. Burbank Blvd., #215, Burbank, CA 91506, Attn: Kimberly Chenier.

This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. Entrants are providing information to Sponsors and not to Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.