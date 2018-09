Aretha Franklin's rendition of "Amazing Grace" was the music choice for the 2018 Emmy Awards In Memoriam and it was especially poignant this year.

The Emmys said goodbye to beloved named like Aretha, Anthony Bourdain, Jim Nabors, Burt Reynolds, Senator John McCain, Bill Daily, John Mahoney, Charlotte Rae, Robert Guillaume, Hugh Hefner, Mitzi Shore, Neil Simon, David Cassidy and more big stars.

Watch the In Memoriam Tribute above!