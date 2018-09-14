Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence On Ex Mac Miller's Apparent Overdose: 'We Talked About This So Many Times'

Ariana Grande is reeling from the loss of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller just one week after it was reported that he had passed away from an apparent overdose.
Miller was just 26 years old. The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer shared another statement on her ex's death on Friday alongside a touching video from a date they had.
"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. Rest," Ariana wrote alongside a photo of them together.
Last week, Ariana did share a photo of Mac on her Instagram account. She chose not to caption it and let the photo stand as tribute itself.
Her brother, Frankie Grande, shared a touching tribute to Mac on his Instagram account earlier this week and revealed that Mac was a big reason why he went to rehab and got sober.
Ariana and Mac dated on-and-off starting in May 2016. They split in May 2018 and Ariana confirmed the news on her Instagram account.
"This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet,” Grande wrote above a photo of them cuddling and smiling on her Instagram Stories. "I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"
Ariana is one of many celebrities who are mourning the loss of Mac and who shared their reactions to his death on social media.
