Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence On Ex Mac Miller's Apparent Overdose: 'We Talked About This So Many Times'

Ariana Grande is reeling from the loss of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller just one week after it was reported that he had passed away from an apparent overdose.

Miller was just 26 years old. The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer shared another statement on her ex's death on Friday alongside a touching video from a date they had.

"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. Rest," Ariana wrote alongside a photo of them together.