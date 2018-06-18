Ariana Grande Claps Back After Sharing Snippet of New Track 'Pete'

Ariana Grande is blissfully in love and she is not going to let any haters get in her way!

The 24-year-old singer shared a snippet of a new track from her upcoming album – "Sweetener" – on her Twitter on Sunday and it is a dreamy tribute to her new fiancé, Pete Davidson. The song, not-so-subtly dubbed "Pete," is a synth-pop interlude that Ari dedicated to "Saturday Night Live" star love.

After revealing the song's title, one fan threw some serious shade at Ariana and Pete's whirlwind romance.