Ariana Grande Claps Back After Sharing Snippet of New Track 'Pete'

Ariana Grande is blissfully in love and she is not going to let any haters get in her way!
The 24-year-old singer shared a snippet of a new track from her upcoming album – "Sweetener" – on her Twitter on Sunday and it is a dreamy tribute to her new fiancé, Pete Davidson. The song, not-so-subtly dubbed "Pete," is a synth-pop interlude that Ari dedicated to "Saturday Night Live" star love.
After revealing the song's title, one fan threw some serious shade at Ariana and Pete's whirlwind romance.
"Girl we know you love him but are you dumb?," they questioned.
Well, Ariana proved she has "No Tears Left To Cry" and wasn't going to tolerate that sort of bad-mouthing.
"The truth is ☕ i been the f**k thru it and life's too short to be cryptic n shit about something as beautiful as this love I'm in," she replied.
Not only did Ari share a snippet of the track, but she also shared a sneak peek at her new album's cover art.
With her hair pulled back in a low ponytail to show off her crescent moon neck tattoo, Ariana looks stunning in the pic. "Sweetener" marks the first time she has appeared in color on one of her albums – and it's for a good reason.
"Issa new chapter," she wrote on Twitter. "For the first time my life is in color as well."
Sorry haters, but it looks like the love is very real between Ariana and Pete.