Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'God Is A Woman' Off New Album 'Sweetener'

Ariana Grande is taking Friday by storm with her new single "God Is A Woman" off her highly-anticipated fourth album, "Sweetener."

The single is Ariana's second single off her upcoming album. She previously released "No Tears Left To Cry," which has scored tons of traction on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

The brand-new single was produced by ILYA for MXM and written by Ariana, Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, Rickard Göransson, and ILYA.

Check out the lyric video for "God Is A Woman" above!

