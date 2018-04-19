Ariana Grande Drops Stunning Video For 'No Tears Left To Cry' & Fans Are Totally Losing It

Did Ariana Grande just release the song of the summer?
The 24-year-old dropped her new hotly-anticipated single – “No Tears Left To Cry” – on Thursday night, and surprised fans by already releasing a stunning new music video for it.
In the vid, a platinum blonde Ari travels to the Upside Down and serves major choreography to the funky track. The song is an infectious, uplifting anthem that perfectly captures her “good vibes only” attitude.
"We're way to fly to partake in all this hate / We out here vibing," she sings on the track.
(Ariana Grande / Facebook)
"No Tears Left To Cry" is the first release from the Grammy nominee since the devastating terror attack at her Manchester concert last year. Ari has kept a low profile since, remaining relatively silent on social media since last December.
Fans have understandably lost their minds over Ariana’s music comeback, taking to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions.
Stream “No Tears Left To Cry” below.