Ariana Grande Emotionally Thanks Fans For Support & Honors Manchester Victims In New Music Video

Ariana Grande may have "No Tears Left To Cry," but that isn't stopping her from getting emotional with her fans.
The 24-year-old superstar dropped her new single on Thursday night – receiving praise from critics and fans alike. Hours after its release, "No Tears Left To Cry" shot to No. 1 on the iTunes chart in over 70 countries.
(Ariana Grande)
Overwhelmed by the love, Ari shared a sweet thank you message on Friday.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I have no idea where to start or what to say. I'm so unimaginably grateful for your love, warmth and kindness," she wrote on Instagram. "I hope this song brings you light and comfort but also makes you wanna dance and live ya best life! I am so excited for this new chapter with you all. Thank you for this beautiful start."
"No Tears Left To Cry" is the first release from Ariana since the terror attack at her Manchester concert last year. The Grammy nominee subtly pays tribute to the victims and survivors of the attack by including the "Manchester bee" at the end of her new music video.
So in love with the fact that there’s a bee at the end of the video. thank u so much for that 🐝 @ArianaGrande #notearsleftocry pic.twitter.com/zxDFTq0hif— ㅤㅤㅤً (@illywhitesides) April 20, 2018
Ariana's fourth studio album is rumored to drop this summer.