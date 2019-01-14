Ariana Grande has chosen her Pokémon — and she wants it to be with her permanently!

The “Thank U, Next” singer added to her quirky collection of tattoos on Sunday and showcased the new ink on her Instagram Story.

“I’ve wanted this for so long 🙂 thank you sm,” she wrote about the Pokémon “Eevee” placed just above her elbow.

The 25-year-old revealed her motivation behind the tattoo in a tweet on Sunday claiming she spent fifteen hours playing Pokémon on her day off!

“Honestly. Yesterday I had a day off and I played Pokémon let’s go eevee for fifteen hours. Honestly,” she wrote in a tweet.

Ari has always been known for her impulsive ink, adding her favorite anime character, a moon and stars, and even her ex Pete Davidson’s name (which she has now covered) to her collection in 2018.

The “Imagine” hitmaker even got her Nonna on board on Dec. 7!

READ: Ariana Grande’s Nonna Gets A Tattoo On Her Finger!

New year, new tats for Ariana Grande!