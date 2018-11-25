Ariana Grande Gets Support From Halsey After Troll Accuses Her Of 'Milking' Mac Miller's Death

Ariana Grande is dealing with a lot.
A troll on Twitter accused Ariana of "milking" ex Mac Miller's death on Friday, after Ari posted a tribute to her late ex.
And the "Thank U, Next" singer clapped back on Saturday saying, "I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and I'm sending you peace and love," she responded.
After that, Ariana went on to add a scathing message about how some people on social media make her "sick to (her) stomach."
"Some of the s*** I read on here makes me sick to my stomach. It scares me the way some people think and I don't like this world a lot of the time," she wrote. "if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. That'd be sick."
Halsey saw Ari's tweet and shared a message of support to the pop star.
"ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you. And since ur being, as always, so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the f*** up," she wrote.
Ari quote tweeted the message and added, "I love you very much."
The "Sweetener" singer ended things out on social media on a positive note.
"Everything I feel is valid and safe. Everything I do Is genuine and honest," she wrote. "There is no right or wrong during this period."
Ariana's heart always seems to be in the right place.
-- Stephanie Swaim