Ariana Grande Gets Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, BTS, and John Legend Dancing With 2018 Billboard Music Award Performance

Ariana Grande knows how to get the party started!

Ariana took the stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas to open the show with her hit song "No Tears Left To Cry." And the audience was definitely feeling it!

As Ari hit the high notes, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, BTS, and John Legend were all spotted dancing in the audience.

Need proof?

BTS was definitely feeling the performance as they grooved and snapped along.