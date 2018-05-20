Ariana Grande Gets Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, BTS, and John Legend Dancing With 2018 Billboard Music Award Performance

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ariana Grande knows how to get the party started!
Ariana took the stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas to open the show with her hit song "No Tears Left To Cry." And the audience was definitely feeling it!
As Ari hit the high notes, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, BTS, and John Legend were all spotted dancing in the audience.
Need proof?
BTS was definitely feeling the performance as they grooved and snapped along.
Ariana rocked a black minidress and a set of thigh-high leather boots for her performance. She teamed her look with her signature ponytail. The look was definitely perfect for the dramatic performance, which features dozens of black umbrellas. Ariana began the performance laying on the umbrellas and then hiked up a set of stairs to really get to the core of the performance.
When Ariana starts an award show — it is always a good idea.