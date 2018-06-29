Ariana Grande Has A Sweatshirt Of Pete Davidson’s Face — You Gotta See It!

After two months of dating, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got matching tattoos, engaged and moved in together – so it should be no surprise that the couple now rocks clothing with each other's faces on it.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old singer shared a video to her Instagram Stories bopping out to her own track, "You'll Never Know," wearing an oversized sweatshirt with her "SNL" star fiancé’s face on it. Ariana even used Instagram Stories' dogface filter to give her and her man matching ears.