Ariana Grande Has A Sweatshirt Of Pete Davidson’s Face — You Gotta See It!

After two months of dating, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got matching tattoos, engaged and moved in together – so it should be no surprise that the couple now rocks clothing with each other's faces on it.
On Thursday, the 25-year-old singer shared a video to her Instagram Stories bopping out to her own track, "You'll Never Know," wearing an oversized sweatshirt with her "SNL" star fiancé’s face on it. Ariana even used Instagram Stories' dogface filter to give her and her man matching ears.
What makes Ariana's outfit even sweeter is that it appears to be a play on her own merch for her upcoming album, "Sweetener." The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer has been promoting her new album packages on social media, featuring oversized grey sweatshirts with pictures of her face on it.
We bet Pete has already placed an order for his "Sweetener" hoodies!