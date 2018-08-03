Ariana Grande Helps Save Fiancé Pete Davidson After He Slices His Finger Open

Ariana Grande has a healing touch.
On Thursday, the "God Is A Woman" singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a black-and-white snap of her bandaging up a nasty wound fiancé Pete Davidson got while acting on the set of a music video for Machine Gun Kelly.
"My baby sliced his finger in Colson’s video, so I fixed it," she captioned the pic. In the post, a shirtless Pete is seen playfully frowning for the camera, as Ariana is hard at work tending to his injury.
The cut must not have been too serious—the 25-year-old pop star went on to share more behind-the-scenes clips of her man dancing on a sports car for the music video.
"Congrats @machinegunkelly we all love u," Ari wrote in support of the rapper.
The music video for Machine Gun Kelly’s latest single, "Loco," dropped on Thursday. In the explicit video, Pete is seen playing the ultimate bad boy as he raps atop a van, smokes and gets some serious munchies in a diner with Machine Gun Kelly.
The two stars are currently filming a movie together in Syracruse, New York. According to reports, Ariana frequently visits the set to support her fiancé’s latest gig—and maybe nurse up any potential wounds!