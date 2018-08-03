Ariana Grande Helps Save Fiancé Pete Davidson After He Slices His Finger Open

"My baby sliced his finger in Colson’s video, so I fixed it," she captioned the pic. In the post, a shirtless Pete is seen playfully frowning for the camera, as Ariana is hard at work tending to his injury.

The cut must not have been too serious—the 25-year-old pop star went on to share more behind-the-scenes clips of her man dancing on a sports car for the music video.