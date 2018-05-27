Ariana Grande Is Hilariously Shocked Over Millie Bobby Brown's PDA With Her Boyfriend

(Getty Images)
Millie Bobby Brown is living out her teenage dream romance with boyfriend Jacob Sartorius, but pal Ariana Grande is shook over their PDA!
The 14-year-old "Stranger Things" star shared a sweet photo kissing Jacob, 15, on the beach to her Instagram on Saturday.
"Moonlight [with] him," she captioned the pic.
While the couple proved to be major relationship goals in the snap, Ariana couldn't help but roast her friend over her very public display of affection!
The 24-year-old hilariously commented on the post, "I wasn't even allowed to leave my house til I was 20."
How times have changed for young Hollywood!
This isn't the first time Millie and Ariana have shared a glimpse at their adorable friendship on social media. Before hitting the red carpet during January's Golden Globe Awards, Millie shared a screenshot of her text conversation with the singer, where she gushed over her gown.
Too cute!