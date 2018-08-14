Ariana Grande & James Corden Re-Create 'Titanic' Love Story With Songs Of Epic Proportions

Ariana Grande and James Corden made our hearts sing — literally — last night on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" when they took us through Rose and Jack's "Titanic" love story with 13 songs in one take, all explaining how their love came to be.

They kicked it off with "Come Sail Away" by Styx, peppered in some "Rich Girl" by Hall & Oates and continued on with hits like "Ice Ice Baby" to "Bye Bye Bye." They closed it out with Celine Dion's classic, "My Heart Will Go On."

The track list in the following order during their one-take performance…

1. Come Sail Away - Styx

2. Rich Girl - Hall & Oates



3. The Way I Are - Timbaland

4. Learn To Fly - Foo Fighters



5. Just Dance - Lady Gaga



6. Steal My Girl - One Direction



7. Shape of You - Ed Sheeran



8. Ride Wit Me - Nelly



9. Ice Ice Baby - Vanilla Ice



10. Timber - Pitbull ft. Ke$ha



11. Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley



12. Bye Bye Bye - NSYNC



13. My Heart Will Go On - Celine Dion

Now watch the entire video above — and sing along people!